YSU student proven innocent after arrest wants apology, YPD chief stands by arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Michelle Brown sat Wednesday afternoon in her Southside Youngstown home and talked about how her son was wrongfully arrested and charged with aggravated robbery near Youngstown State University.

Ezell Brown is a student at YSU. He has never been in trouble with the law before. His mother says he is a good student and a good son.

“My 18-year-old son, who goes to YSU, he works there on campus. You know, I’m like, ‘how do you get charged with an aggravated robbery, when you are the victim of a robbery,’” Michelle Brown said.

On October 14, Ezell was the victim of a robbery that took place on YSU campus. His mother says instead of being treated as a victim, he was arrested as a criminal.

The charges against Ezell Brown were eventually dismissed, but his mother feels more should be done by Youngstown police.

It all started when three teenage boys approached Ezell as he was playing basketball alone on campus. They asked if they could play with him.

“They took off with my bag. So I chased them, I caught one of them and his other dude ended up coming back,” Ezell Brown said.

Shortly after, Ezell spotted YSU police and flagged them down.

YSU police ordered the two young boys and Ezell to get on the ground and wait. Shortly after, Youngstown police arrived on scene with a witness.

The witness was also the victim of a robbery near the public library down the street. He told police his bike was stolen by three young boys.

When the victim arrived with Youngstown police, the police lined up three suspects for the victim to identify. They placed Ezell in the line up as well.

The victim identified all three, including Ezell, as the suspects who took his bike.

“You just put three kids in one situation and said, ‘are these the three,’ well it’s only three,” she said.

Ezell said he wasn’t worried at first. Because he had already explained to YSU police what happened and assumed they would tell YPD he was the victim.

But, instead he says YPD never asked him what happened and simply arrested him.

“I followed everything they said, so I thought I was gonna be alright, like I had just got my bag stolen,” Ezell said.

In the YSU police report, it states that Ezell “flared both arms in the air and advised that he was just robbed.”

However, the YPD police report did not state that they spoke to Ezell at all before arresting him.

Ezell and his mother said they question the communication between the two police departments, and how one knew he was a victim, but the other didn’t, when they were both on scene.

Michelle said her son spent 24 hours in jail. His bail was set at $15,000. Michelle said she had to pay $1,500 bond to get him out. Money she won’t get back.

“He would have sat there, until one court date, after another court date, after another court date,” she said.

After getting him out of jail, she set out to prove his innocence.

She said she contacted YSU about getting the surveillance footage of the basketball court. She said YSU police then sent the video over to YPD.

She said she then reached out to a detective and asked him to take a look at the footage.

Michelle says she doesn’t understand why she had to go through the trouble of proving her son’s innocence, when the police should have investigated on the scene.

Since the arrest, she said she and her son have not received any type of apology from the police department or the officers that arrested him.

However, Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees says as unfortunate as the situation is, his officers were not wrong in the arrest.

“Given the proximity of where the crime occurred, the time frame of which the stops or detentions were made, the identification by the victim, these are all checking all the boxes for probable cause to exist. So, it was all proper and done very professionally,” Lees said.

He also says in the days following the arrest, detectives worked to investigate and gather information that led to Brown’s charges being dismissed.

“We moved as quickly as we could once we realized a mistake had been made to rectify the situation,” Lees said.

Michelle says she has been through the police academy herself, and graduated from YSU with a degree in criminal justice. She feels more training needs to be done on investigating these type of calls.

“Through the police academy, we were taught, you are the initial investigators,” she said.

She wonders why surveillance footage wasn’t checked when the bike robbery was reported, or when her son told officers he was robbed as well.

Although the charges against Ezell were dropped, his arrest record is still public. Michelle says this is affecting him and his future plans.

“We were in contact with the Army Reserve, as of right now he can’t apply because he’s been arrested for aggravated robbery,” she said.

Ezell said he is thankful his mother took steps after his arrest to help clear his name.

“Don’t sit back and allow the system to predict your kid’s future,” she said.

Moving forward, both Ezell and Michelle have one thing they would like to see happen.

“Training, better training,” Michelle said.

“I really want an apology too, from the officers that were there, and really the one that took me to jail,” he said.

As for the suspects, police believe they have the three boys responsible for both robberies. The investigation is still ongoing.