YSU student makes field goal kick for one tasty prize

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At the YSU game Saturday night, where the Penguins took on the Western Illinois Leathernecks, a student made one rewarding play. And he’s not even on the team.

After pumping up the crowd, YSU student Jakob Peters of Boardman lined up 25 yards out for a field goal kick during a media break.

On the line was steak for a year from Texas Roadhouse.

And Peters’ kick was good. With cheers from the crowd, Pete the Penguin and Texas Roadhouse mascot Andy Armadillo, he has a lot of steak to look forward to.