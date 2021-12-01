YSU student hopes to encourage mental health support through art

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown State University graduate student hopes her art will encourage people to reach out for their mental health.

Justina Gazso, of Niles, won the Mental Health Awareness Art Contest at YSU. She made a piece of digital art called “Growth” on her iPad.

Gazso feels it shows progressing and getting through a mental health problem. She hopes it inspires people to pull themselves out of a dark time, like depression or stress, by taking that first step to seek help.

“You’re able to pull yourself out; it just takes time and energy and effort to grow. And take that first step to take that leap off and take care of yourself,” she said.

Gazso’s art will hang in the Student Counseling Services waiting area.

Gaszo graduates in May from the Clinical Mental Health Counseling program.