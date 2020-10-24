YSU student group cleans up Mahoning Commons Park

The organization is called YSUscape, a group of YSU students who's goal is revitalizing and cleaning up Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, Youngstown State University students came together to clean up a local Youngstown park.

The group received a grant from the Wean Foundation to clean up the Mahoning Commons Park.

“Places like these are undervalued, and people really need to start enjoying them, so cleaning them up like this is going to really benefit the community, especially during times like this when everyone is locked inside and housebound. So, getting out here and helping the community is key to community success,” said Maguire Franko, YSU student.

With everything going on, Franko says there’s been a shortage of volunteers, so he encourages those who would like to support their cause to reach out.

