YSU student-created mural sure to be hit in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Youngstown State University students are behind another piece of artwork that is displayed in the city.

Their newest creation is a more than 10-foot high mural at the future site of Deibel Park on the YSU campus.

The 60-foot by 13-foot mural, designed and painted by YSU students Rachel Hritz and Verena Bo Gyeong Son, is the highlight of Deibel Park, behind the Arms Family Museum.

Courtesy: YSU

The park is still under construction with a planned opening in Spring 2022.

“We think this could be a very special space on campus,” said David Ewing, YSU associate director of Grounds. “It’s a beautiful spot. The mural is fantastic, and we’re looking forward to completing the project over the next few months.”

Artwork by YSU students can be seen in another part of the Valley. Through a partnership with the university, a mural was painted along Andrews Avenue and has a manufacturing theme. Another mural is in Boardman between Sawa and the old Dillard’s store near the Southern Park Mall.