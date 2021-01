Sources say the 19-year-old will now need five major surgeries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A student coach for YSU football was seriously hurt in a bad car crash Tuesday.

Police said Daniel Minenok’s car and a garbage truck crashed. It happened in Neshannock in Lawrence County on Pulaski Road.

Minenok was taken to the hospital.

Sources say Minenok will now need five major surgeries.

YSU’s head football coach tweeted about the crash Wednesday morning: