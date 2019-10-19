YSU sorority raises money for Autism Speaks by hosting flag football tournament

Local News

All proceeds from team entry fees and basket raffle tickets will be donated to Autism Speaks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sorority flag football tournament at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the Greek sororities at Youngstown State University hosted a flag football tournament on Saturday to raise money for a national charity.

Alpha Xi Delta’s Football FrenXI was held at the WATTS Center on YSU’s campus.

Each team consisted of six players competing for a first place trophy.

All proceeds from team entry fees and basket raffle tickets will be donated to Autism Speaks.

The sorority’s philanthropy team says the flag football event is a perfect fit at YSU.

“Our chapter tends to like to get involved in sports activities. We do a partnership with the Phantoms in the spring semester, so we feel that Football FrenXI is the best fit for our chapter and our campus,” said Alpha Xi Delta Philanthropy Vice President Allyson Cooper.

The sorority ended up raising $870.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com