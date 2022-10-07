YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from around the area had the chance Friday to learn about some of the manufacturing jobs that could be available to them after graduation.

Those in charge of Youngstown State’s STEM College and the Excellence Training Center on campus played hosts to about 100 local high school sophomores, juniors and seniors as part of the observance of National Manufacturing Day.

A number of local businesses set up tables to provide students with information and even some hands-on displays, all to help show what may be available to them at YSU.

“If maybe they don’t want a four-year degree or maybe they want to get an associates degree, and if they don’t, maybe just come here to the ETC and get some industry-recognized credentials,” said Jackie Ruller, with the YSU Excellence in Training Center.

This is the second year the program was offered at Youngstown State.

Students also got a look at American Makes and how companies utilize that service.

“We want o expose them to how they can, even now, work toward those career paths,” said Alex Hertzer, with the Mahoning Valley Manufacturing Coalition.