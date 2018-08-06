YSU selling old Courtyard appliances for low prices Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown State University is offering some great deals on appliances it doesn't need anymore.

The university renovated the Courtyard Apartments and replaced all the appliances. Now, the old ones are up for sale.

The sale is scheduled for Thursday from noon until 4 p.m. at the R-23 lot next to the apartments.

Items for sale include refrigerators, electric stoves, dishwashers, over-the-range microwaves and ceiling fans.

"The reason why we didn't initially just throw all of them away, and that could have been an option, is that some of the items are fairly new. We've replaced some of these because we have replacement of items all the time throughout the units," said YSU's Vice President of Student Affairs Eddie Howard.

Refrigerators are priced at $75 dollars, stoves are $10, dishwashers, ceiling fans and microwaves are all $5 each.

The refrigerators are between six and seven years old. The other appliances are about 15 years old.

There are about 50 of each appliance and 25 ceiling fans.

All items are sold as is and need to be taken the day of sale.

Cash and charge will be accepted. All sales are final.