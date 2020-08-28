YSU ROTC practices battlefield tactics at McGuffey Wildlife Preserve

"I want everyone here to be as ready and as competent as possible so that way, when they go there to Fort Knox, Kentucky in the summer, they fly through it"

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, 30 ROTC cadets from YSU were at McGuffey Wildlife Preserve working on battlefield tactics in the woods, something they’ll be doing each Thursday through November.

Part of it was to prepare juniors for advanced camp in the summer, where their strengths and weaknesses will be assessed. It also served as good practice for everyone else.

“I want everyone here to be as ready and as competent as possible so that way, when they go there to Fort Knox, Kentucky in the summer they fly through it, they have no problem, they’re fully competent, they get rated well and they have a good time,” said Battalion Commander Ryan Geisse.

He is studying business administration and supply chain management at YSU. He also is minoring in management information systems.

“My desired position in the military ties right into my major for my degree,” Geisse said. “I’m looking to go into what’s called Quartermaster and logistics for the Army, and supply chain management ties right into logistics. It’s kind of advanced logistics I should say, so I’m hoping that my job in the civilian world will kind of promote me in the military, and everything I’ve learned in the military as a logistics officer will help me do my job better on the civilian side.”

Geisse is a 2017 graduate of East Liverpool, and working alongside him was senior Ian Murphy, a 2017 Ursuline graduate who is studying exercise physiology at YSU.

“I’m trying to go into the Medical Service Corps, which does a lot of logistics for the Medical Corps in the Army,” Murphy said. “I’m providing treatment to civilians as well as soldiers and their families. So that’s my plan right now.”

He is the Battalion S1, which is the Battalion Commander’s principal staff officer for personnel support.

“I handle all of the administrative stuff, I manage their files, I also do the logistics for today so everything that the cadets have on I sign out to them, and make sure they’re all ready to go today for today’s training,” Murphy said.

The coronavirus has made training difficult for the cadets.

“We had about six months off from about March until about two weeks ago we started up again,” Murphy said. “We’ve been wearing masks during our physical training, which has caused some difficulties. Our formations have changed, we’ve gone to… it’s called double-arm intervals, which is where we keep our social distance while we’re doing our formation. Today everyone’s wearing masks even though they’re out in the woods, but we’re just trying to keep our social distance, we’re trying to make sure that we’re following the guidelines that the government’s put out for us.”

Murphy demonstrated what a double-arm formation was by sticking his arms out to his sides, parallel with the ground.

In the future, Geisse said he’d like to go into the Army Reserves and Murphy said he’d like to go into the National Guard.