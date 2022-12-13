YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Tuesday, Youngstown State University responded to a ruling from an arbitrator that orders the university to reinstate two laid-off professors.
The professors — Steven Reale and Randy Goldberg — are within the Dana School of Music and will receive back pay and benefits. They were laid off in June.
In a statement, YSU said it will abide by the arbitrator’s decision.
“We have received, read and will abide by the arbitrator’s decision. The ruling, however, does not change the financial realities facing YSU. The arbitrator himself conceded that retrenchment of faculty is a necessity given the university’s economic condition, and he noted that even the faculty union did not disagree with the need for faculty retrenchments. We will continue to operate the university in a financially responsible and prudent manner that ensures a sustainable future for YSU, our students and our community.”YSU spokesperson Ron Cole