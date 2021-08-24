YSU requiring coronavirus testing for students to move in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday is move-in day for students at Youngstown State University.

According to the school’s move-in guide, residents need to complete the test within 72 hours before move-in, either remotely or on campus, regardless of vaccination status. Students can also take a 15-minute rapid test upon arrival.

“If you are coming to campus prepared with a COVID test result, we are actually providing those at our check-in tent locations. We have boxed kits from the state that students are able to take,” said Olivia Cupp, director of housing and residence life.

The rapid tests connect those students with a telehealth provider.

Students who test positive before move in will be sent home to isolate or assigned to an isolation space on campus.

If students do not produce a negative COVID-19 test and do not take a test on campus, they will not be allowed to move in and should seek alternate living accommodations for the semester, according to YSU’s website.

International students who are unvaccinated will be required to quarantine upon arrival.

The testing requirement only pertains to students living in the on-campus dorms, including Wick House, Cafaro, Lyden and Kilcawley. People helping the student move-in are not required to be tested.

The university has implemented many policies to make move in safe for students, families and staff. Students were asked to sign up for a specific time slot to move in to maintain social distancing.

Other efforts for safety in the dorms include extra cleaning efforts while they are living there.

The housing department also opened up more rooms as singles.

More move-in information is available on YSU’s website.