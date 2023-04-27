YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Phase two has begun for renovations on Moser Hall at Youngstown State University.

This is all part of a $1.18 million project approved by The State Controlling Board.

The building consists of multiple departments including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. State Rep. Al Cultrona advocated for this funding to the Valley.

“Actually bringing the classrooms up to date, it’s been several years since that main auditorium was renovated so it’s gonna bring it up to code, up to date, refresh it and make it look and function a lot better,” said Richard White, the director of planning and construction at YSU.

Phase two renovations will begin in early May and are expected to be completed when classes rejoin in the fall.