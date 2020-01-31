YSU renews agreement with South Korean university to further expand program

A new cooperation agreement was signed that will include language training and summer programs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three years ago, Youngstown State University created a relationship with Changwon National University in South Korea.

On Thursday, a delegation from the South Korean university met with YSU President Jim Tressel because 10 Korean students have enrolled as visiting students and one transferred to YSU to finish his degree.

Tressel signed a new cooperation agreement that will include language training and summer programs.

“Every single day they’re bringing the provost some ideas as to how they can grow their collaborations, their partnerships, the opportunities, experiences for our students and students visiting us. So it needed a beginning and now it has a renewal and it needs to grow,” Tressel said.

Changwon National University is the single largest provider of Korean students who study at YSU.