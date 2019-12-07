YSU reevaluating how it addresses serious student misconduct

The university will look at how it addresses things like sexual assault and violence, and change policies if need be

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State is developing new policies and procedures to better address serious student misconduct, like sexual assault and violence.

The board of trustees unanimously approved a resolution Thursday. YSU will look at other universities’ policies.

It’ll look to define what constitutes serious misconduct, determine appropriate consequences and look at how to enforce the new policies.

The board also wants students involved in developing the new procedures.

“I appreciate the board being so inclusive and transparent, and giving me the opportunity to speak on behalf of the student body,” said Caroline Smith, president of the Student Government Association. “I look forward to working with the board, President Tressel and everyone at YSU to develop appropriate solutions.”

“We look forward to working with the campus leadership and community to ensure that policies and procedures are in place to maintain a safe, secure and inclusive environment for everyone on campus,” said Eddie Howard, vice president for Student Affairs.

Proposed changes to the policy will be brought to the board by March.