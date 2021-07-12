YSU recognizes nursing school’s department chair with prestigious award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman running Youngstown’s State’s Nursing School has been given a prestigious award by the university.

Dr. Nancy Wagner has been given the first President James Tressel Endowed Chair in Leadership.

Wagner has been part of the Nursing School faculty for 26 years, becoming the Department Chair nine years ago.

The news release announcing the award said, since taking over, Wagner has increased enrollment, expanded community outreach, added additional programming and enhanced fundraising.