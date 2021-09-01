YSU receives grant to make campus safer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University has been awarded a $118,000 state grant for security upgrades.

The funds are part of the 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program.

The grant was a partnership between the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

They had offered $5 million in grant money to all of the state, local and private universities.

Back in 2019, YSU had started converting classroom locks to what’s called a storeroom function. They plan to use this money to continue carrying out the project.

“Basically, what that means is that, to get into the classroom, you need a key. Once you remove the key, the door relocks automatically,” said YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso.

Varso says, in an active shooter situation, this would mean just shutting the door to secure those inside.

YSU plans to use the grant money to make students and faculty feel safer on campus.