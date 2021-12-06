YSU professor still recovering from COVID-19 diagnosis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are people still getting sick from COVID-19. Today, we talked with one man who tested positive shortly after Thanksgiving and is just now starting to feel better.

Adam Earnheardt is a professor of communications at Youngstown State University. He’s 51 years old and has heart issues, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and admits he’s overweight and out of shape.

He was vaccinated and about ready to get the booster when he gathered with family for Thanksgiving. By Saturday, he was sick with COVID-19.

One other person at the party also tested positive but the rest of his family, including his wife and kids, are OK.

Today, Earnheardt’s voice was raspy but he seemed in good spirits.

Earnheardt said it started with tightness in his chest, then a headache and congestion. By the Monday after Thanksgiving, he had a fever, which lasted three days and peaked at 100.7.

He knew he had COVID-19 when he couldn’t smell his shampoo. He ended up testing positive.

Earnheardt says the worst part is that he gets tired quickly.

“You can hear it, I still have the congestion down in here and it wears you out. I’m exhausted all the time, even doing something like this. You and I will talk for a little bit and I’ll go chill out now for a half hour and then re-energize and then get on my laptop and answer an email and check in on students and all that kind of stuff,” Earnheardt said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio has increased significantly over the past week. In the seven days ending today, 52,400 new cases were reported — a 44 percent increase from the week before.

At the same time, the increase in new cases in Mahoning County over the past week has gone from 981 to 1,073 — that’s up 9 percent. It’s a big difference locally compared to what’s being seen statewide.

Earnheardt remains quarantined but is free to move around again on Wednesday. He helped pass the time by learning to play Fortnite with his 9-year-old son.