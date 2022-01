YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, a professor at Youngstown State University took advantage of all the snow.

Dr. Donald Priour, an associate professor in physics and astronomy, brought out his inner Penguin by making a state-of-the-art igloo.

Credit: Youngstown State University College of STEM Facebook

Credit: Youngstown State University College of STEM Facebook

Credit: Youngstown State University College of STEM Facebook

Credit: Youngstown State University College of STEM Facebook

Credit: Youngstown State University College of STEM Facebook

Credit: WKBN

Credit: WKBN

He paid close attention to detail and made sure the icy structure even had WiFi.

Dr. Priour made the igloo in between Ward Beecher and the Maag Library but unfortunately, Wednesday’s warmer temperatures caused it to partially collapse.