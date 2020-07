President Tressel will chat with students about the upcoming semester and answer any questions sent in last week

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel will continue his live stream updates on the upcoming semester today at noon.

This time the chat will be on Instagram live.

To watch, you can click here.

