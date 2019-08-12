YSU president remains optimistic about Lordstown Motors’ potential success

Jim Tressel talked about using YSU's staff and students for research and training

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A meeting this past Friday between local leaders and representatives from Lordstown Motors Corp. was set up so the company can brainstorm potential partnership opportunities with the community.

It took place at the home of Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel. He says his staff and students might be able to play a role in getting the company inside General Motors Lordstown.

Lordstown Motors needs to first acquire the GM Lordstown plant in order to use it to be the world’s premier electrical truck manufacturer.

CEO Steve Burns, who worked with Workhorse, wants to bring that technology to the Valley.

“There are some realities, you know, they have got to get approved and gotta win some bids and so forth, but you can tell they are excited and the fact they want to call it Lordstown Motors is really, to me, significant. They want to be a part of the fabric of the community,” Tressel said.

Tressel talked about the positive things YSU could bring to the table for Lordstown Motors, including using its staff and students for research and training.

Lordstown Motors says it wants to hire union workers, however, UAW remains in contract talks with GM.