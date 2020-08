The live stream will be on both YSU's Facebook and YouTube page at noon Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University will be holding its final Facebook and YouTube live before the semester begins.

The live stream will be on both YSU’s Facebook and YouTube pages at noon Wednesday.

President Jim Tressel will answer 10 frequently-asked questions while preparing for the fall semester.

