Watch: YSU President Jim Tressel holds online town hall discussion

Local News

Tressel is expected to address the university's response to coronavirus and what's in store for the rest of the semester

Jim Tressel, Youngstown State University.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is holding an online town hall while business at the university has been halted due to the spread of COVID-19.

The town hall will be streamed live on Youngstown State University’s Facebook page, as well on the university’s YouTube page.

It begins at noon.

Tressel is expected to address questions from the campus community regarding the university’s response to coronavirus and what’s in store for the rest of the semester.

WKBN will be tuning in to that press conference and will have updates on air and online. Check back here for updates.

