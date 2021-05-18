YSU President Jim Tressel accepts donation

Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown presented something one-of-a-kind as a donation to the university May 18

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special donation was underway at Youngstown State University at noon today.

Greenwood Chevrolet in Austintown donated a brand new Chevy Bolt to the university.

The Bolt is an all electric vehicle. It has one-of-a-kind graphics designed by YSU students.

Greenwood is also donating $100,000 to the new Excellence Training Center, which is set to open this summer.

The ETC is a partnership between YSU, Eastern Gateway Community College, Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull County Career and Technical Centers, the Youngstown Business Incubator and NCDMM/America Makes.

ETC is a workforce education and research center focusing on advanced manufacturing and will include traditional and non-traditional certifications and industry recognized credentials.