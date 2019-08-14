YSU president delivers State of University Address

Enrollment at YSU has steadily increased over the last three years

If you are viewing on the WKBN app, here is the link to the live stream.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is giving his State of the University address Wednesday.

Remarks are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. WKBN 27 First News will livestream the event.

Tressel is expected to address the university’s challenges and opportunities in the new academic year.

Enrollment at YSU has steadily increased over the last three years and international student enrollment has increased significantly over the past two years.

Fall semester classes being Aug. 19.