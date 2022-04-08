YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman has been charged with assault after police say she attacked a Youngstown State University student on campus in the middle of the afternoon.

Maria Campbell, 32, is charged with assault. Campbell has been summoned to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court on April 27.

According to a report filed with the YSU Police Department, the 24-year-old female student was exiting Cafaro Hall at 2 p.m. on March 25. The student told police she was in the crosswalk at Lincoln Avenue and Phelps Street when a gray Mazda traveling west on Lincoln ran the stop sign.

The report states the student yelled, “What the heck?” After which, the suspect, later identified as Campbell, “began to use profanity.”

The student told police that Campbell told her there was “no stop sign.” The student says she then pointed at the sign and said, “Yes, there is.”

The report then states that “the driver exited the vehicle and grabbed [the student] by the hair and began to punch her repeatedly in the back of her head with a closed fist.”

The report also says other students started yelling. According to the victim, the driver got back into the car and fled, but not before a witness “took a photo of the suspect’s license plate.” The report states that after running the plate, YSU police determined the suspect was Campbell.

The student who says she was assaulted also told police “there were three young children in the backseat of the vehicle.”

The police report described the student’s injuries as “small abrasions on the top of her head, left wrist, left side of her nose and slight swelling on the left side of her face just below the left eye.”