YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University Police Department alerted Sunday night that two Black males have escaped the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

It happened after 6:30 p.m., and the two were last seen headed west from Andrews Ave.

Both were wearing dark blue shirts and khaki pants.

Anyone with information should call YSUPD with any info at 330-941-3527 or 911.