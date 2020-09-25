YSU police phone lines temporarily down

The service was interrupted about 6:45 p.m. Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The phone lines for the Youngstown State University Police Department are temporarily down.

According to an alert from the university, anyone in need of police service should call (330) 716-3527.

