YSU police phone lines temporarily down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The phone lines for the Youngstown State University Police Department are temporarily down.
The service was interrupted about 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
According to an alert from the university, anyone in need of police service should call (330) 716-3527.
