YSU Police looking for suspects in carjacking, armed robbery in campus parking lot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State students were notified by the YSU Police Department late Saturday night that someone stole a man’s vehicle at gunpoint in a campus parking lot.

According to the alert, around 11:45 p.m. two male suspects approached the victim who parked in the M90 parking lot across from the Cafaro House.

The victim was held at gunpoint, but was not injured. The gun has a silver top and a black handle.

The suspects then fled south on Elm Street then headed towards the East Bound Service Road away from campus. They have not been found as of Sunday morning.

The suspects were described as dark skinned and wore dark colored hoodies and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact the Youngstown State University Police Department at (330) 941-3527.