YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Police Academy got a big honor Tuesday. Ohio Attorney General David Yost was on campus to announce that the program is one of only a few in the state to be named a STAR training center.

Yost presented YSU President Jim Tressel with a plaque for the STAR designation and the Academy’s commander Ed Villone with the star.

“You should be proud of that. Youngstown State is an outstanding institution. It has been growing in stature and reputation over the last couple of decades,” Yost said.

To qualify for the STAR designation, a police academy’s graduation rate must be at least 85%. YSU’s in 100%.

“None of this is happening without your hard work,” Villone told students at the gathering. ” Your work is what puts us in a position to actually acquire things like this.”

There are 60 police academies across Ohio, but only 15% have been designated as STAR training centers.

In addition to being at YSU, Yost was also at Kent State Trumbull designating that program as a STAR training center as well.