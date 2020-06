YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - As the Valley's economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 shutdown, the handful of downtown Youngstown restaurants open five days a week are eager to see business pick back up again, but it's a slow process.

It has been a month now since the food court inside 20 Federal Place was allowed to reopen. With the building's largest tenant -- VXI Global Solutions -- slowly returning, those working there are still waiting for that "v-shaped" recovery some have talked about.