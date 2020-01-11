YSU Pep Band announces ‘Jam the Gym’ event

Participants may purchase discounted game tickets for family and friends

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Pep Band is inviting high school musicians to join them at Jam the Gym on Saturday, January 25 as the mens basketball team takes on the Phoenix of Green Bay at Beeghly Center.

Check-in, rehearsal and lunch begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25.

Students will then perform with the YSU Pep Band and attend the mens basketball game from 1:20-4 p.m.

Tip off is at 2 p.m.

High school students in grades 9-12 are invited to perform with the YSU Basketball Pep Band during the game.

Both individual students or groups of students are welcome to attend and perform, but registration is required.

Each student will receive a YSU Basketball Pep Band long-sleeve t-shirt, pizza dinner with fellow musicians highlighted by remarks from President Jim Tressel and a free ticket to the basketball game.

A two-hour professional development certification is available for high school band directors who attend and bring a group of students.

A detailed schedule and instructions will be emailed upon completion of the registration link.

More information is available by calling the Office of Community Engagement and Events at 330-941-2307.