YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A parking deck at Youngstown State University is being prepared for demolition.

Beginning Monday, June 20, the M60 parking deck at the corner of Lincoln and Fifth avenues will close permanently.

The demolition of the parking deck will make way for a new 163-space surface lot. The new lot should be done by the end of October 2022.

Over the last two years, portions of the M60 deck have become unusable. In 2021, levels 3 and 4 were closed. Level 2 was closed earlier this year.

Individuals currently parking in the M60 deck can find alternative parking in the M70 lot just west of Fifth Avenue between Arlington and Grant streets or the M30 parking deck on Wick Avenue. Additional parking is also available west of the M70 lot in the M71, M72 and M66 parking lots.