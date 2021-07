YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s 911 system is currently down, as of Tuesday afternoon.

YSU sent an alert at 3:48 saying that the on-campus 911 system is down.

For emergencies, they say to contact YSUPD at 330-941-3527.

If you call 911 from a cell, you will still be routed to Youngstown PD.