YSU offering ‘test-optional’ admission for fall and spring semesters

Students will not have to submit ACT or SAT test scores for the fall and spring semesters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Administrators at Youngstown State University is making it easier for students to enroll amid the coronavirus pandemic.

University officials announced Wednesday that due to the cancellation of national ACT and SAT test sessions, YSU is implementing a “test-optional” decision process for admission.

The new process means that incoming students, who usually need to submit ACT or SAT standardized test scores to be evaluated for admission, will not have to submit scores starting Fall Semester 2020.

The change was approved by the YSU Academic Senate earlier this month and will remain in place through Spring Semester 2021.

Several universities across the nation have taken similar action.

“The coronavirus has significantly disrupted the college enrollment processes for our prospective students and for high school graduates throughout the region,” said Elaine Ruse, executive director of Student Enrollment Services. “This change will ease the stress many students are feeling and simplify the admissions process for them.”

Admission to the university may not mean direct admission into an academic program.

For additional information, contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.