YSU-OEA urges ‘swift’ resolution to ongoing negotiations with university

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University chapter of the Ohio Education Association is calling on the university’s administration to make a “swift” resolution to their ongoing negotiations.

The group issued a letter to YSU President Jim Tressel and school administrators on Wednesday.

It reads, in part:

“As committed as we are to this institution, we need the Administration to invest in us. Hence, in solidarity as YSU-OEA faculty members, we request that a fair resolution to negotiations be offered without delay.”

WKBN reached out to a representative of YSU for a comment and will update this story if we hear back.

