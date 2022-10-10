YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees met Monday and decided who is going to temporarily replace outgoing president Jim Tressel.

Helen K. (Lamb) Lafferty will take office while a national search ensues for a permanent replacement. The decision was unanimous.

Lafferty is a YSU alumna and is currently a professor at Villanova University.

Jim Tressel announced in June that he would be stepping down after serving nearly nine years as president of the university. He said he plans to have a role at the university or with the community as a whole moving forward.

Trustee Dr. Jakubek said previously that it would take a year to a year and a half to replace Tressel. He said he is looking for someone similar to Tressel who is vibrant and will embrace the community.

Right now, Tressel plans to step down on Feb. 1, 2023.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.