YSU music professors to hold first in-person concert in over a year

They'll be performing jazz, pop and other favorites Sunday at 3 pm at the DeYor downtown

The YSO Jazz Combo and vocalist Amanda Beagle performed Sunday afternoon at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music will have its first in-person concert in over a year Sunday afternoon.

Sunday’s concert is the first by a new group, called the Dana Ensemble, which is formed by professors.

They’ll be performing jazz, pop and other favorites Sunday at 3 p.m. at the DeYor downtown.

One of the professors, Dave Morgan, who is a professor of jazz, arranged the music. He says it feels amazing to be back in the same room with his colleagues.

“We have this world-class facility here at Dana. I’m amazed at the talents of my colleagues, so it’s a great chance to hear a lot of wonderful musicians all in one place,” Morgan said.

Morgan says there are tickets still available at the DeYor Box Office.

