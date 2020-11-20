YSU moves away from week-long break in upcoming spring semester

Tressel said this approach to spring break is in the best interest of the physical and mental well-being of the campus community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University students, faculty and staff won’t have their usual week-long break in the upcoming spring semester.

In a letter sent out Friday, YSU President Jim Tressel said public health experts are advising against longer breaks because they increase the chance of COVID-19 spread in the community.

Instead, the university will set aside the following dates as wellness days during the spring semester:

February 16

March 11 and 12

April 7

April 23

There will be no classes on these days, but the university will stay open and services will be available if needed.

There’s still no classes on Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tressel said this approach to spring break is in the best interest of the physical and mental well-being of the campus community.