YSU mourns loss of former athletic director

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The YSU community is mourning the loss of former YSU athletic director Joe Malmisur.

Malmisur died over the weekend. He was 89 years old.

Malmisur served as Athletic Director for 11 years - from 1983 until 1994.

According to a news release from YSU, Malmisur helped shape the athletic program in numerous ways during his tenure

He's credited with focusing on academic performance of the athletes and starting a program that results in high graduation rates today. He is also the man who hired the legendary Jim Tressel as football coach, leading the football program to two National Championship wins.

Malmisur grew up in Youngstown and graduated from East High School where he lettered in football, baseball and basketball. He received a degree in education from Heidelberg in 1951 and later earned a master's degree from Bowling Green State University.

After leaving his position as athletic director at YSU, Malmisur worked as director of the Penguin club and served the University Development Council.

Malmisur is survived by his wife, Olga D. and his children Joseph and Martha, and eight grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rossi Brothers-Lellio Funeral Home on South Ave. Services will take place on Friday at Sacred Heart Church.