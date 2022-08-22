YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU Student Counseling Services is hosting an art content.

Artists are being asked to submit work that represents what mental health awareness means to them.

The event is to raise awareness of mental health and reduce the stigma surrounding seeking mental health services.

The winning artwork will be displayed in Student Counseling Services in Kilcawley Center.

The contest opens Sept. 6 and the last day for submission is Oct. 7.

An open house will be held Dec. 2 to honor the winner.

More information about the contest is online at ysu.edu.