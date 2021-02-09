YSU memorial service planned for football player killed in crash

The event will be hosted by the Youngstown State Athletic Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A memorial service is planned at Youngstown State University to honor the life of a former football player who was killed in a crash Saturday.

A memorial in honor of Darius Shackleford is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at Stambaugh Stadium.

Shackleford was a member of the YSU football program from 2015 to 2020.

Those in attendance at Wednesday’s event will be required to wear a face covering and health assessments should be administered before arrival, YSU officials wrote in an announcement.

Parking is located in the M-81 Lot, on the east side of the stadium.