YSU marks African American History Month with several events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University marks African American History Month with the following events throughout February:
- Feb. 1 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., “African Marketplace,” Chestnut Room, Kilcawley Center, YSU. Contact: Patrick Spearman, 330-941-1934
- Feb. 5 – 5 p.m., Antwoine Washington and Amber Ford, artist lecture and opening reception, McDonough Museum of Art, YSU
- Feb. 8 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Diversity and Inclusion Workshop with Rev. Dr. Jamie Washington, Chestnut Room, Kilcawley Center, YSU. Contact Carol L. Bennett, 330-941-3522
- Feb. 12 – 8 p.m., The Dance Theatre of Harlem, Powers Auditorium, Deyor Performing Arts Center, downtown Youngstown, presented by the YSU Donald P. Pipino Performing Arts Series and WYSU. Contact 330-774-2064
- Feb. 19 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., “Mental Health and the Black Community,” lecture and discussion, featuring Eric L. King Sr., in the James Gallery, Kilcawley Center, YSU. Contact Cryshanna A. Jackson Leftwich, 330- 941-2114
- Feb. 29 – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. “Africa Night Celebration,” Chestnut Room Kilcawley Center, YSU. Contact Praise Nwagu at punwagu@student.ysu.edu.