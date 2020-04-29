YSU Marching Pride holding online auditions for Penguinettes, feature twirlers and color guard

Students will have to learn the fight song routine and perform it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University band wants students to take their place in the Marching Pride.

Right now, it’s holding online auditions for the Penguinettes, feature twirlers and the color guard.

Students will have to learn the fight song routine and perform it. They also can include a dance routine or twirlers can perform a one minute baton routine.

They’re looking for anything to impress the panel of judges who will watch the auditions and make a decision.

So far, they’ve had over 20 auditions.

“That’s been the breath of fresh air is that students are at home but they’re still eager to be involved. They want to be engaged and I think that’s been exciting for me as a faculty member is to see that enthusiasm. That gets me excited too,” said Dr. Brandt Payne, YSU Marching Pride.

Auditions continue until Friday for the Penguinettes and feature twirlers. They continue until next Friday for the color guard.

YSU also plans to engage the band over the summer with online workshops.

For more information about online auditions, head over to www.YSUBands.org/marching_pride.