YSU makes decision on mask mandate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown State University (YSU), logo displayed on campus

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University officials announced Wednesday that face coverings will be required indoors on campus regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate is effective immediately.

The decision follows a survey that was sent out to students and staff, as well as discussion with local and state health officials.

The survey showed that about 77% of the more than 3,000 responses indicate being vaccinated for COVID-19.

Also in the survey, the suggested campus protocol most often mentioned was – “Masking would make me feel safer.”

YSU union faculty held a protest last week when they thought the university may not implement the masking protocol.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled on campus Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to non and Thursday, Sept. 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A location will be released closer to the clinic date, YSU officials said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com