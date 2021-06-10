YSU job fair to highlight local employers next week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is getting ready to host its second virtual career fair next week.

YSU’s Department of Workforce Education and Innovation is sponsoring the event, which will take place online next Wednesday.

About 500 career-seekers but only one local employer — Ultium Cells — attended the first event.

Over 20 local employers are signed up for next week’s event.

Participating employers include Ultium Cells, Cafaro, Lordstown Motors, Mercy Health, L.B. Foster, Steward Healthcare, Respiratory Care Partners, Cintas, Southwoods Health, Valor, Schwebel’s Aptiv, Windsor House, Vallourec Star, Community Corrections Association, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, Park Vista, Gillette Skilled Nursing Rehab, Youngstown Tool and Die, Briarfield Manor and ONE Health Ohio.

Event organizers are eager to show local job seekers that there are plenty of opportunities for work here in the Valley.

“We had a lot of employers from outside the region, even in the Pittsburgh area and the Cleveland area — ask to come in to participate, but we’ve closed it off because we don’t want to contribute to brain drain, we want to be a part of the brain gain experience,” said Jennifer Oddo, YSU executive director of workforce education and innovation.

Job seekers of any age are welcomed to attend.

YSU plans to have at least one more virtual fair this summer.

You can still sign up for the career fair on the YSU website. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.