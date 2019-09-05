YSU Inner Circle Pizza owner stepping down due to health problems

He's hoping someone will take over the restaurant and bar, which closed for the summer and never reopened

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of Inner Circle Pizza on YSU’s campus is hoping someone can pick up where he left off.

The owner of the restaurant at the corner of Lincoln and Elm, who leases the building, has health issues and isn’t able to run it anymore.

He’s hoping someone else will step in and reopen it as a restaurant and bar, though it may no longer be an Inner Circle.

The building’s owner, Stephen Stefanic, said there are some people who are interested. He thinks the turnover will be quick.

A sign on Inner Circle’s door claimed it was closed for the summer but when school started up again, it never reopened.

The Youngstown location is the first Inner Circle, which opened in the early ’70s.