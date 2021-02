Husted will talking about the ways our area is developing a skilled workforce to meet the needs of today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted will be in the Valley Tuesday.

Husted will be at Youngstown State to talk about job growth and the ways our area is developing a skilled workforce to meet the needs of today.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Excellence Training Center at the corner of Commerce Street and Fifth Avenue in Youngstown.

We will have a news crew there to cover the event.