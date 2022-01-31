YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Once again this year, Youngstown State University will defend its high rankings in the “Campus Race to Zero Waste” competition.

Last year, YSU was ranked first in Ohio and 10th in the nation.

A main reason for YSU’s high ranking is a $62,000 annual grant from the Mahoning County Green Team. It allows for recycling bins in nearly every hall.

This year, YSU is focusing on eliminating the use of bottled water. Forty drinking fountains with bottle filler stations are now on campus.

“The idea is that instead of purchasing bottled water, per se, is to bring your own reusable container and lessen the amount of waste that’s generated. Even though that plastic bottle can, in theory, be recycled. If we’re generating less waste, that’s going to be more ideal,” said YSU recycling manager Dan Kuzma.

The competition focuses on cans, bottles, paper, publications and cardboard. YSU also recycles items like scrap metal, electronics and pallets.