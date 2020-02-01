YSU holds tax event to help students and community members

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first Super Saturday tax event was held at Youngstown State University Saturday from the United Way and the Mahoning Valley Financial Stability.

The partnership offers free tax services through VITA, a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

People who make under $55,000 a year and seniors qualify for their services.

The goal is to help people make better financial decisions.

“We have people that have come back ten, twelve, fifteen years. They really love the service and they keep saying we’re gald we don’t have to do this and we don’t have to learn this and work with the numbers. And they’re really glad that all of our VITA sites are here to help them out,” said YSU Accounting Professor Ray Shaffer.

The YSU location accepts walk-ins, but appoints must be made for other locations.